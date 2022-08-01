Foundation begins free ICT training for youths in Ekiti

The JayTeeOjo Foundation has commenced free training for youths in Ekiti State on Information and Communication Technology so as to solve unemployment rate among youths in the state.

The president and founder of the Foundation, Taiwo Ojo who spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, lamented that most youths are idle and have nothing to do with their time, adding that there are increasing opportunities in the technology space across the world which could serve as a means of employment for youths.

Ojo, represented by the facilitator of the training, Tosin Adara, said that he conceptualised the three-month training to expose the youth to the opportunities in the ICT sector which would…