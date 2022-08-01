Money market activities expected to be bearish on limited maturing treasury, OMO bills

THERE are indications that activities in the money market will be bearish this week amid limited maturing treasury bills and Open Market Operations (OMO) bills.

Dealers are anticipating that investors who won the auctions last week are expected to dispose of them amid anticipation of rising rates in a fortnight.

Similarly, there are expectations that the value of Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds, will increase further (and yields to fall) amid increased demand due to the forthcoming FGN Bonds Auction by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Treasury Bills auction for a 364-Day tenor, which sought to raise N258.5 billion from…