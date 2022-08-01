Provost pledges equity, justice, fairness to all

The Provost of the Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries, New Bussa in Niger State, Dr David Babatunde Olaosebikan, has emphasised his administration’s commitment to embracing probity, accountability, justice and fairness in driving the college to a commendable height.

He explained that students, staff and the college community would be carried along in the implementation of various programmes and policies of his administration, adding that under him, qualitative leadership that would meet the yearnings and aspirations of all would be guaranteed.

The college administrator noted that he quickly swung into action to correct the anomalies after undertaking a critical assessment…