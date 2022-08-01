Roadmap to prosperity – Tribune Online

People become what they consistently hear. Most of what we teach to 3rd world people cannot be taught in 1st world countries. If our emphasis is changed from what it is right now, the way our people think when it comes to prosperity is equally going to change. For the umpteenth time, people’s lives are shaped by what they consistently hear.

If what we are teaching is the truth, then it is supposed to impact positively on the standard of living of our people. Methinks it is incorrect to weave prosperity around what is esoteric. Prosperity is not mysterious one bit. Synoptically, it is a byproduct of an input. Also, it is not for a special class of people. Anyone who desires to…