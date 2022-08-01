Sanwo-Olu, media chiefs for corporate governance workshop in Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Thursday declare open a two-day workshop on good corporate governance in the media, organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

The workshop, which would be attended by managing directors, publishers, and editors of national media outlets, including print, broadcast, and online, would be held at the De Rembrandt Hotel, Alausa, Ikeja. It has “Journalism and Digitalisation: The Imperative of Good Corporate Governance” as its theme.

According to a statement by the President, Mr Mustapha Isah, and the General-Secretary, Mr Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the workshop is aimed at exploring the impact of digitalisation on journalism and…