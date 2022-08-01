Things to bear in mind when giving

Giving is an important virtue in life and there are certain things to bear in mind before you give to others. Giving to others can only be described as a true service to humanity if certain criteria have been put in place.

It is often said that it is better to give than to receive, as giving is also an act which shows an individual’s unselfish concern for the well-being of others.

In order to give aright, discussed in this article are things to bear in mind before giving others

1. The state of the heart

Whenever you want to give to either a loved one or any other person, the first question you should ask yourself is what is the state of your heart.