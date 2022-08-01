We are not recruiting, FIRS cautious against scam

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has on many occasions cautioned the general public to be vigilant and circumspect not to deal with scam artists who pose as recruitment agents for the Service and collect huge sums of money from unsuspecting victims with the promise to provide them employment.

Again, the Management of the FIRS has advised the public to be wary of these employment scam artists.

The Service emphatically stated that it is not conducting any recruitment at the moment, and importantly that it does not conduct recruitment exercises through back door channels.

“Should the FIRS at any instance have need to expand its workforce and consequently seek to recruit…