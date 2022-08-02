15 farmers abducted in Enugu regain freedom, N2m ransom paid

It was a joyful atmosphere on Tuesday when 15 farmers from Mgbuji Eha-Amufu Community in Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu State who had been kidnapped by gunmen on July 18, 2022, were released by their captors.

The spokesman of Mgbuji Community, Chijioke Ogbodo, confirmed their release to our correspondent by telephone on Tuesday.

While lamenting the constant attack of gunmen he believed to be Fulani militias on the community, Ogbodo said that their abductors demanded N30 million but what the families were able to contribute was N2 million.

“After so many pleas, because the security agencies abandoned us, they (the gunmen) accepted to collect what we have. So, last week,…