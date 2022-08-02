2023: Nigerians in diaspora task youths on strength of collective voting

As 2023 general elections draw near, some Nigerians in diaspora have called on the youth to shun vote buying and explore the advantage of unity in electing credible leaders of their choice.

Speaking at a 2nd edition of the Virtual Youth Summit organised by the Nigerian Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA) in junction with the Nigeria Diaspora Network (NDN) and monitored by the Nigerian Tribune at weekend, the Chairman, Nigerian American Public Affairs Committee, USA (NAPAC USA), the host of the summit, Dr. Nelson Aluya said, Nigerian youths need to connect with one another because power is most effective when concentrated.

He called on the youth to be actively involved in the…