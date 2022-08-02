Bandits abduct 50 in Birnin-Gwari

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union (BEPU) has said bandits had encircled Damari town in the Eastern part of Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State and abducted 50 people.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of BEPU, Ishaq Usman Kasai on Monday.

He said in the last five days, the union has alerted the relevant authorities and the general public about the cruel, wicked and heartless attacks by terrorist bandits in DAMARI, following the withdrawal of Ansaru (a splinter group of Boko Haram) from the area.

The statement noted that “the sad event in the last Seventy-two hours in DAMARI town of Kazage Ward in the Eastern part of Birnin-Gwari Local Government…