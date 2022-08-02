Dangote doles out N1bn to Nigerians in consumers’ promo

Consumers of Dangote cement brand in the country are to benefit from over N1 billion in the ongoing promo of Dangote Cement Bags of Goodies initiated by the company to give back to the society and its over loyal customers.

Speaking during the promo in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Tuesday, Dangote Group national sales director, Mrs Funmi Sanni said the programme was aimed at giving back to consumers who have been the company’s pillar of support and to encourage them for more patronage.

While handling over cheques to Shittu Ibitayo, Biliaminu Kehinde, and Adepegba Adekunle who won N1 million each in the promo, Sanni explained that 500 customers would win N1 million each, 100…