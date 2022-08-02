Nigeria drifting on the brink of collapse ― NULGE president

National President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Akeem Ambali, has said Nigeria is no longer the country the citizens dream of now that it is drifting on the brink of collapse.

Ambali made the remarks on Tuesday at the 7th state quadrennial congress and inauguration of the newly elected executives to run the affairs of NULGE in Kogi State.

According to him, Nigeria is drifting as a result of bad leadership, saying the last four years under the present administration show that the country has no one in charge, drifting with nobody in control.

ALSO…