Police arrest man for possession, spending of fake currency, 4 others for attempted robbery in Gombe 

Gombe State Police Command has arrested a 31 years old man, Mustapha Adam Usman for the offence of being in possession of materials for counterfeiting currencies and cheating innocent people.

According to the Command PPRO, ASP Madrid Mu’azu Abubakar, Mustapha Adam Usman of Shagari quarters, Kano, Kano State was arrested based on information received by the Command.

According to the PPRO, ”on the 27/07/2022 at about 1130hrs, one Mannir Mohammed of Pantami quarters Gombe, who is a POS operator reported at Pantami Division that on the same date at about 0900hrs, the above-named suspect came to his shop located at Abubakar Habu Hashidu street, GRA Gombe and asked the…