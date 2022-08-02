The attack on the Brigade of Guards

IF the objective of sundry terrorists and gunmen who have been attacking trains, prisons and military formations across the country is to instill panic among the populace and weaken public trust in the government, then they could not be more successful. At the same time, and whilst it might not be its intention, the Federal Government couldn’t possibly do worse to demonstrate how utterly unprepared it is to safeguard life and property and take the fight to the bandits.

Last week’s brazen attack on some officials of the 7 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards Brigade which left an unconfirmed number of officers dead and injured is the latest illustration that…