Tips for settling into a new job or career

It’s normal to feel anxious when you are about to begin a new career or start new job. There are a few things you can do to make your transition more successful as you begin a new role. By doing these, you can feel more comfortable and confident in your new company or field.

In this article, we explain what you can do as you begin a new job or career.

1. Announce your job change

Inform your professional network that you are starting a new role before you begin. You can post a status on your social media accounts or send a mass email to your contacts. Give your closest connections your new work phone number and email address if you think they might need it. Let them know you will…