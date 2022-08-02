US mission welcomes new Consul General in Lagos

The United States (US) mission has welcomed Mr Will Stevens as the new Consul General at the Consulate General in Lagos.

The mission, in a statement, said Stevens arrived in Lagos on Friday, July 29, following consultations in Washington, D.C..

The mission said Stevens had served over 19 years in the U.S. Department of State as a career Foreign Service Officer with overseas experience in South Africa, Russia, Turkmenistan, Israel, and Belarus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Stevens succeeds Claire Pierangelo, who led the consulate from August 2019 to April 2022.

The mission quoted the new consul general to have said that he and his…