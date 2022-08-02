We have made progress on war against insecurity, Buhari tells new envoys

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, told newly accredited foreign ambassadors that with the help of some friendly countries, Nigeria has made progress in tackling insecurity.

Receiving Letters of Credence of Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador James Kingston Christoff and Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, Juan Alfred Miranda Oritz, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he also commended collective efforts of nations towards tackling security challenges across the globe, and within Nigeria, urging more collaboration to check terrorism, banditry and insurgency.

He said even though successes in taming insecurity had been recorded through collaboration across borders,…