We must unite to win Ondo for Tinubu —Adegoroye, Transport Minister

The Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, has urged members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state to stay strong and united to deliver the state for the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Adegoroye, who stated this in Akure, the state capital, while hosting leaders of a group within APC, the Aketi Continuity Mandate Group from Akure South and Akure North local government areas, maintained that the party should unite to boost APC chances in the general election in the state.

He said for the party to win, it required the cooperation of the leaders and members «to strengthen our unity and to focus on building…