We need united APC to deliver Ondo for Tinubu, Adegoroye ― Transport Minister

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has stressed the need for members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state to stay strong and united to deliver the state for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next year election.

Adegoroye who stated this in Akure, Ondo state capital, while hosting leaders of a group within APC, the Aketi Continuity Mandate Group from Akure South and Akure North local government areas, maintained that the party must forge a united front to enhance the chances of the party in winning the 2023 general elections in the State.

According to him, for APC to record success in the…