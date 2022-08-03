End this madness, Buhari orders security forces

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid his condolences to those who lost their loved ones in the recent barbaric terrorist attacks in Sokoto, Kaduna and Plateau states, affirming that his administration has given security forces “full freedom to deal with, and bring to end this madness.”

