Kano assembly pledges speedy passage of 2023 budget

Kano State House of Assembly has expressed its determination to ensure speedy passage of the 2023 budget into law to pave way for the execution of more developmental projects and programmes in the state.

Speaker of the assembly, Honourable Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, said this during a workshop on ‘Development of Economic and Fiscal Update, Fiscal Strategy Paper and Budget Policy Statement’ organised for government functionaries, development partners and civil societies by the state’s Ministry of Planning and Budget, at Asa Pyramid Hotel, Kaduna, Kaduna State, on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the speaker, his deputy, Honourable Kabiru Hassan Dashi, said that the…