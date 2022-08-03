Kano assembly pledges speedy passage of 2023 budget

By
Headliners
-
1


Kano State House of Assembly has expressed its determination to ensure speedy passage of the 2023 budget into  law to pave way for the execution of more developmental projects and programmes in the state.

Speaker of the assembly, Honourable  Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, said this during a  workshop on ‘Development of Economic and Fiscal Update, Fiscal Strategy Paper and Budget Policy Statement’ organised for  government functionaries, development partners and civil societies by the state’s Ministry of Planning and Budget, at Asa Pyramid Hotel, Kaduna, Kaduna State, on Tuesday.

Speaking on  behalf of the speaker, his deputy, Honourable Kabiru Hassan Dashi,  said   that the…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR