Kogi gov doles out N15m scholarship to young Tennis champion

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has doled out the sum of N15m naira as a scholarship award to 12-year-old table tennis prodigy, Sezuo Ize Azziza.

The beneficiary represented Kogi State at the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championship, held in Lagos.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Muhammed Onogwu, who disclosed this noted that the approval which will be released into the beneficiary’s account to cater for her education from secondary school up until university was in fulfilment of the governor’s promise to the fatherless tennis lad.

Sezuo Ize Azziza who was born into a less privileged family and lost her father at a very tender age…