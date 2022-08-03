Kwara transporters get 50 mini-buses through government partnership

Road transporters in Kwara State on Tuesday benefitted 50 mini-buses, popularly called ‘korope’ from a business partnership between the state government and a finance company, aimed at supporting their business.

Speaking at the presentation of the vehicles to the beneficiaries, who are members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers Association (RTEAN) in Ilorin, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq said that the event is the second phase of his administration’s community transport intervention project.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Works, Iliasu Rotimi, who said that the project is meant to ease the movement of…