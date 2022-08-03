NAPTIP, Immigrations rescue 9 Liberians, 6 Nigerians in Kano

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in collaboration with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued nine Liberians and six Nigerians from human traffickers in Kano.

Speaking with pressmen on Wednesday, NAPTIP’s Northwest Zonal Commander in charge of Kano, Abdullahi Babale, disclosed that the victims were apprehended by operatives of the NIS, in Kano State and handed over to NAPTIP for further investigation.

According to him, the victims were Liberian citizens comprising five females and four males.

He added that “Our investigation revealed that their journey was influenced by someone, who once travelled to Agadez, Niger…