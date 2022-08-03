National security concerns more pressing than 2023 elections ― Olawepo Hashim

As the journey toward the 2023 general election progresses, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said the current frightening state of insecurity across the country is more pressing than the 2023 elections.

In a statement by his media office in Abuja on Wednesday, Olawepo-Hashim explained that the political leadership of the country should not concentrate only on permutations for the elections at the expense of national security because “we must have a nation first before an election and our people must be alive and safe first to be able to vote.”

He averred that “the Barbarians are at the gate of the capital, our Republic is…