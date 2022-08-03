Obiora Okonkwo now visiting professor at UNIZIK

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka, Anambra State, has appointed the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Obiora Okonkwo, as the visiting professor of entrepreneurship.

Mr Okonkwo made this known in a statement obtained by Nigerian Tribune, on Tuesday.

He noted that his appointment was conveyed in a letter dated July 21, with reference number NAU/A/R/P/G.02 signed by the university’s registrar, Philomena Okoye.

Ms Okoye said that Mr Okonkwo’s role would include “teaching, students supervision and research” as well as undertake other “academic-related services as the department/faculty/university shall assign” to him.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the…