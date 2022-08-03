Oyo State completes payment of compensation over N43.2bn Ibadan dry port

The Oyo State Government has completed payment of compensation to all affected families over the use of 90 hectares of land at Moniya/Olorisa-Oko earmarked for the N43.2bn Ibadan inland dry port in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Commending the Oyo State Government for the laudable effort, on Tuesday, in Lagos, the executive secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime explained that the agency and other parties involved are currently tidying up the remaining knotty issues to ensure the dry port is set for operations.

According to him, “Before Honourable Rotimi Amaechi left as Minister of Transportation, he gathered all of us in one room; we the promoters and the…