Police kill wanted gunman in Delta

A suspect identified as Japhet (surname unknown), who has been on the Delta State Police Command’s wanted list for involvement in numerous attacks on Police personnel and killing of innocent persons has been shot dead.

His gang had on Tuesday attacked operatives on surveillance patrol along 74 areas of Anwai-Illah road in the Oshimili South council area who engaged the marauders in a serious gun battle.

According to a statement from the state police public relations officer DSP Bright Edafe on Wednesday, the suspect sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost.

One locally fabricated beretta pistol with two 9mm live ammunition and one…