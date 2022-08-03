Pro-ASUU protest songs of disappointment in PMB

PUBLIC protests have become common feature in contemporary societies where citizens communicate their discontent in relation to government policies, actions and inactions. Public protest is a democratic platform for government to understand the feelings of her people and responsibly assuage their pains and displeasures. Through public protest, the public space is contested and appropriated between the state and the citizens. Since protest may expose loopholes in governance and the hollowness of those at the helms of affairs, it is also functional for driving social change and another way of political participation. It is this contestation over public spaces between the state and the…