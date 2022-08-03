Rivers APC crippled by resignations, defections

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State still has many rivers to cross as the countdown to the 2023 elections begins. Its rank and file are apprehensive that there could be a repeat of the 2019 elections when the party lost the opportunity to field candidates for elections in the state due to an uncanny power play by the main power brokers. Already, the party is haemorrhaged by a wave of resignations and defections by prominent members due to protracted crisis and lack of compromise among the chieftains, with some pundits that all this could sound a death knell to the party ahead of the 2023 general election. As at the last count, at least eight APC bigwigs had either…