You have decided on a social media break, here’s how to plan for it

Deciding to take a break from social media is not a bad idea. However, it is not enough to decide. You can effectively follow up on your decision in order to make progress by having a plan.

Venturing into something without a plan can be likened to an individual intentionally embarking on a journey that might not be productive.

If you have identified that you need some time off social media, why then should you plan your social media break? Well, it’s important for you to plan in order for you to be guided into making the most of the period away from social media.

Have you taken a break from social media, and when it was time for you to resume activities on social media, it…