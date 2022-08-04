2023 elections will be free, credible ― NSA

Ahead of the general elections, the National Security Adviser to the President, Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd) on Thursday assured that the 2023 general elections would be the freest, credible and peaceful polls in the annals of the nation’s political history.

Monguno gave the assurance in Abuja while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Election Security Management Workshop organised by the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with Solar Security and Consult Company Limited.

He said that the conduct of the national elections in Nigeria rests squarely with the Police Force being the lead internal security agency in election management the world over.

The NSA declared…