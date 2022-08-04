August 4: Obama, Emefiele, Daddy Showkey, celebrate birthdays today

Today is August 4. It is another day to celebrate big names in politics, business and entertainment who have their birthdays today.

Barack Obama

Born 4 August 1961, he was the 44th President of the United States who became the first African-American to hold office.

He became known for his economic stimulus legislation and healthcare reform.

Godwin Emefiele

Born 4 August, 1961, Godwin Emefiele is a Nigerian banker who has been serving as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria since 4 June 2014. Born in Lagos State, Nigeria, Emefiele is originally from Ika South, Agbor region of Delta State. He also introduced a multiple exchange rate regime to try to mask pressure on…