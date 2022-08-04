Court strikes out suit challenging Oyebanji’s nomination as APC candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has struck out a suit filed by a contestant in the January 27 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary, Kayode Ojo, challenging the victory and nomination of the Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji by the All Progressives Congress.

Dissatisfied with the conduct of the primary, Ojo had approached the court to challenge what he called “gross irregularities” faulting the use of individuals he described as political appointees as an electoral committee/returning officers, urging the court to nullify the entire shadow exercise.

The court on Thursday upheld the preliminary objection of the counsel to Oyebanji, Kabir Akingbolu, that…