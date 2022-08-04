



Customs uncover 55 cartons of tramadol worth N1.375bn concealed inside food flasks

The Apapa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday revealed how importers concealed 55 cartons of Tramadol worth N1.375bn inside food flasks at the Lagos ports. Addressing journalists in Lagos on Thursday, Customs Area Controller (CAC) of Apapa Customs Command, Controller Malanta Ibrahim Yusuf explained that when the container came into the ports, […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune