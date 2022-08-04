FG tasks NBTE on repositioning of technical, polytechnic education

THE Minister of State for Education, Rt Honourable Goodluck Nanah Opiah, has charged boards and commissions under the supervision of the ministry to live up to expectations in the course of discharging their duties.

Opiah particularly tasked the executive secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Professor Usman Bugaje, on the need to reposition the technical and academic system of polytechnics in Nigeria.

He spoke during interactive sessions while getting briefs from the heads of the three agencies under the Ministry of Education, namely; National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), and the National…