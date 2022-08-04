FG told to increase allocation for pandemic preparedness

Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, has said that Nigeria, like other countries, will continually be at the risk of different disease-causing germs and as such government should allocate increased funding for pandemic preparedness.

Dr Adetifa, speaking at the Professor David Olufemi Olaleye first memorial lecture and fundraising for David Olaleye Endowment Foundation, in Ibadan, on the “Controlling Epidemic Disease in Nigeria: Challenges, Lessons and Opportunities” said already much has been spent on responding to a pandemic, but there was still the need to invest in activities to prevent the crisis from happening.

