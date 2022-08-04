Kano approves over N377m Lenventis Foundation counterpart fund

Kano State Executive Council in its effort to boost food production and enhance the knowledge of farmers has approved the sum of N377,312,386.70 million as 2017-2020 outstanding counterpart funds for the Leventis Foundation and Kano State Agricultural Training School, Panda.

Disclosing this on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, while briefing pressmen on the outcome of the weekly meeting held at the council Chamber, Government House, Kano, said the school, which was established in 1988, has so far trained and graduated over 2,700 youths in crops, livestock and fisheries value-chains across the state.

According to him, the programme of the…