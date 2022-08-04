Nigeria needs N1.5trn to tackle airports’ infrastructures — DG NCAA

Nigeria requires over N1.5 trillion ($5 billion) to fix the airport infrastructure gap across the country.

The Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu dropped this hint through the organizations’s Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards (DAAS), Mr Tayib Odunowo, at a seminar organized by the League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) in Lagos, recently.

Nuhu who attributed the whopping sum to the statistics provided by the African Development Bank (AfDB) in 2019, equally identified inadequate finances and paucity of infrastructure to be among the major challenges confronting night airport operations in Nigeria.

While…