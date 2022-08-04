Nigeria’s 29 per cent exclusive breastfeeding rate a disaster — Dr Tongo, NISONM president

President, Nigerian Society of Neonatal Medicine (NISONM), Dr Olukemi Tongo says that it is a disaster that 29 per cent of Nigerian infants are on exclusive breastfeeding in their first six months of life given the value of breastfeeding to nation building.

Dr Tongo, speaking at the commemoration of the 2022 world breastfeeding week at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, said that it is illegal, unethical and wicked to deny a new baby breast milk in their first hour of life.

She stated that though breastfeeding does not require money per se for anybody as long as the woman is there and she has a breast, exclusively breastfeeding babies in their first six months of…