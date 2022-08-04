NIMASA, NITT sign MoU on research, training

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, on research and training towards enhancing maritime safety and security in Nigeria.

The Director-General NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh and his counterpart at the NITT, Dr Bayero Salih Farah, signed the MoU recently in Zaria which is hinged on research and training, with a view to enhancing local content and boosting the quality assurance of the institute.

This is a follow up on earlier agreements reached between both agencies of government in their quest to further domesticate specialised training programmes at…