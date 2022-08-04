Police ready for nuclear, biological threats, others ― IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Alkali Usman, has said that the Nigeria Police Force is currently being repositioned to respond to emerging global security threats.

Usman said the threat of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE), has become a global phenomenon, adding that Nigeria cannot be isolated from the impending danger and has to prepare for the eventuality.

He spoke at the end of the training of 324 officers and men by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal-Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Command operatives of the Force, at the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende Hills in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa state on…