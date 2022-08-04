PVCs will be ready in October ― INEC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kaduna State, Dr Asmau Sani Maikudi, has said that the collection of the permanent voter cards (PVCs) for the just concluded voters’ registration exercise would start by October 2022.

She made the disclosure during a one-day sensitization and enlightenment meeting with women contestants and stakeholders in Kaduna on Thursday.

While disclosing that there are 35 women candidates vying for different political positions, she also said that 17 political parties had submitted details of their governorship candidates for…