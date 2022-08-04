Will Lekki Port complement or compete with Apapa, Tin-Can ports?

The $1.5 billion Lekki Deep seaport is expected to commence commercial port operations by September 2022, thus signaling an era where mega sized vessels will be calling at a Nigerian port. With Apapa and Tin-Can battling with drought and accessibility issues, TOLA ADENUBI looks at what will become of these two river ports once Lekki port becomes operational.

All is set for the commencement of commercial port operations at the Lekki Deep seaport with the arrival of three Ship To Shore (STS) cranes and 10 Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes. While the euphoria over the final completion of the port is yet to settle down, its impact on Nigeria’s busiest ports of Apapa and Tin-Can…