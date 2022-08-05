2023: APC will win governorship elections in all North West states ― National Vice-Chairman

The National Vice-Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North West, Salihu Lukman has assured that the party will win all the governorship elections in the seven states that make up the zone in the 2023 election.

Recall that all the six states of Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Kebbi, and Zamfara are APC states except Sokoto state which is a PDP state.

He gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen at the end of his engagements with all the state chairmen of APC in the zone held in Kaduna.

The National Vice Chairman noted that “no party should expect to win in the North West. We are in a contest. We are working hard and We are not sleeping to ensure victory.

…