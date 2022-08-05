3 injured, valuables destroyed as fire razes shops in Warri

Fire, induced by illegally-refined fuel has razed down dozens of shops leading to the hospitalisation of three persons and the destruction of millions worth of goods in Warri.

Findings revealed that the fire broke out around 10:00p.m on Wednesday and raged till Thursday at the Miller Waterside near the old Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) yard in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta state.

The scene of the fire incident is a stone’s throw away from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS DELTA), Warri naval base and the houseboat of Marine Police.

The inferno destroyed several shops and makeshift houses around the Warri Central Hospital, opposite the former Palnalpina company before…