70 per cent youths participated in voters registration exercise, says APC North-West Organising Secretary

At least 70 per cent of Nigerian youths have registered at the just concluded voters registration exercise across the country.

This was made known by the Northwest zonal organising Secretary of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Salisu Uba Tsafe during a press conference in Kaduna on Friday.

According to him, “about 70 per cent of Nigerian youths have registered in the just concluded voters registration exercise across the country.”

He explained that the leadership of the party in the zone is not relenting especially in the area of mobilising youths and women ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general…