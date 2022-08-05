Ahmadiyya Muslim community begins world conference today in UK

THE 2022 annual Islamic conference (Jalsa Salana) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association, United Kingdom, begins today in Islamabad, Alton, United Kingdom. The conference ends on Sunday.

Due to COVID-19 constraints, the event is not open to external guests across the world except selected leaders of the Ahmadiyya community and those living in the UK.

The Amir (National Head), Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, Alhaji AbdulAzeez Alatoye, is among the special dignitaries attending the conference in London, according to a statement by the head of the jama’at’s media team, Dr Qasim Akinreti.

However, the statement said, members of the public could join live proceedings of the…