Buhari condoles Bongos Ikwue over death of wife

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the entertainment industry, particularly artistes and musicians, in commiserating with ace instrumentalist, singer and songwriter, Bongos Ikwue, who lost his wife, Josephine Ifeyinwa, 73.

President Buhari condoled with family members, friends, Catholic Women Organisation, International Association of Lions Clubs and associates of the matriarch of Bongos-Ikwue’s family, who hailed from the Ijeh Royal family in Issele –Uku Town in Delta State, but by providence shared most of her life with the Benue-born musician.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on Friday said the President noted the…