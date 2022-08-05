FirstBank branch, head office, not sealed — Management

The management of FirstBank of Nigeria has debunked a report stating that its head office or branch has been sealed.

A statement issued on Friday by Kehinde Taiwo of the bank’s​ Marketing & Corporate Communications department, stated: “Our attention has been drawn to the news reports online with the conflicting claims that FirstBank branch or/head office has been sealed.

“Please be informed that the referenced story is a misrepresentation of the facts and misleading.

“Neither our branch nor head office was sealed. On the 4th of August, 2022, there was an unlawful enforcement at…